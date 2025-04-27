Fantasy Soccer
Will Osula headshot

Will Osula News: Scores first Premier League goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Osula scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Osula came on as a substitute and scored Newcastle's third goal in the 80th minute with a powerful header from a Kieran Trippier corner. This goal was his first in the Premier League and capped off a dominant performance by the home side. Osula's impact off the bench highlights the depth in Newcastle's attacking options. The young forward will aim to contribute off the bench again if called upon in Sunday's clash against Brighton.

Will Osula
Newcastle United
