Will Sands Injury: Handed questionable tag
Sands (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's clash with San Jose, per the MLS injury report.
Sands was added to the injury report for Saturday's clash with an ankle issue. He played three minutes off the bench last time out and has largely been a depth option in recent weeks, but it seems he's in real doubt of missing out Saturday. With the mid-week action it's unclear when he picked up the issue or the timeline on his return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now