Willer Ditta News: Picks up fifth yellow card

Ditta received his fifth yellow card of the tournament in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Toluca, becoming suspended for the first playoffs game.

Ditta will be banned for the opening game of the knockout stage at Leon on May 7. This loss will weaken the Cementeros defensively, with Jesus Orozco, Erik Lira and Gonzalo Piovi (hamstring) practically locked into the starting lineup if they are all fit. The Colombian will be available again in the second leg against La Fiera. Before the suspension, he was the team's second-best contributor of clearances and interceptions, averaging 3.5 and 1.3 per game, respectively.