Willi Orban Injury: Available against Stuttgart
Orban (strain) is back available for Saturday's final clash of the season against Stuttgart, the club announced.
Orban has been training with the team this week and will be in the squad for Saturday's final clash of the season against Stuttgart. The defender has been an undisputed starter for Leipzig, and with the suspension of Lukas Klostermann, he is expected to return directly to the starting XI in central defense on Saturday.
