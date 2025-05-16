Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Willi Orban headshot

Willi Orban Injury: Available against Stuttgart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Orban (strain) is back available for Saturday's final clash of the season against Stuttgart, the club announced.

Orban has been training with the team this week and will be in the squad for Saturday's final clash of the season against Stuttgart. The defender has been an undisputed starter for Leipzig, and with the suspension of Lukas Klostermann, he is expected to return directly to the starting XI in central defense on Saturday.

Willi Orban
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now