William Agada News: First start, first red

Agada generated two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's game against FC Dallas. He picked up two yellow cards and was sent off in the 58th minute.

As part of Real Salt Lake, Agada logged his first start Saturday. Unfortunately for him, getting two yellows against FC Dallas means he will sit out RSL's midweek game Wednesday against the Timbers. Currently, the earliest Agada can be available is May 17 at Colorado.