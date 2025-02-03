William Alves News: Joins Cardiff City on loan
Alves is joining Cardiff City on loan from Leicester until the end of the season, his parent club announced.
Alves has made his Premier League debut for the club against Manchester City in December. He will spend the rest of the 2024-25 season on loan at Cardiff City. Alves has been part of Leicester's academy since Under-9s and signed a long-term contract with the club in the summer.
