William Kumado Injury: Subs off injured in rout

Kumado co-led San Diego with a season-high four tackles to help them earn the easy win at home. The right-back also made the second-most clearances for his side. He was forced off in the 67th minute with an undisclosed injury and is now questionable until further notice.