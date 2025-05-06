William Kumado Injury: Subs off injured in rout
Kumado had one cross (zero accurate) and four tackles in Saturday's 5-0 victory versus FC Dallas. He was subbed off due to injury in the 67th minute.
Kumado co-led San Diego with a season-high four tackles to help them earn the easy win at home. The right-back also made the second-most clearances for his side. He was forced off in the 67th minute with an undisclosed injury and is now questionable until further notice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now