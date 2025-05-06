Fantasy Soccer
William Kumado headshot

William Kumado Injury: Subs off injured in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Kumado had one cross (zero accurate) and four tackles in Saturday's 5-0 victory versus FC Dallas. He was subbed off due to injury in the 67th minute.

Kumado co-led San Diego with a season-high four tackles to help them earn the easy win at home. The right-back also made the second-most clearances for his side. He was forced off in the 67th minute with an undisclosed injury and is now questionable until further notice.

William Kumado
San Diego FC
