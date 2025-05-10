Fantasy Soccer
William Kumado headshot

William Kumado News: Starting at St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Kumado (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's visit to St. Louis City.

Kumado has avoided a serious problem from the issue that forced him off last weekend versus Dallas. Despite having yet to play a full match this season, the right-back has now started three games in a row and could remain a first-choice player over Oscar Verhoeven if he performs well in upcoming clashes.

William Kumado
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
