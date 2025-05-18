William Saliba Injury: Forced off at halftime

Saliba was forced off at halftime of Sunday's 1-0 victory against Newcastle due to a hamstring injury, coach Mikel Arteta said in a press conference. "Well, the first one because of an injury to Wilo, I think he felt something in his hamstring in the first half, unfortunately so we had to make the substitution."

Saliba felt something in his hamstring during the first half of Sunday's clash against Newcastle and was forced off at halftime. He will undergo exams in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss time. If the problem turns out to be serious and he is ruled out for the final game of the season against Southampton on Sunday, Riccardo Calafiori could see a larger role in the backline for that match.