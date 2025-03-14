Fantasy Soccer
William Smallbone headshot

William Smallbone Injury: Out with groin issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Smallbone (groin) is out for Saturday's clash with Wolves, according to manager Ivan Juric. "I think he did really well against Chelsea and against Liverpool. Technically he's really good. His weakness is his physically and we're starting to work on that in the gym. But the technique he has."

Smallbone isn't an option for Saturday's clash after suffering a groin injury during a 3-1 loss to Liverpool. The defensive midfielder opened the scoring in that clash and was making his second straight start. Flynn Downes could come into the starting XI in his place before the break.

William Smallbone
Southampton
