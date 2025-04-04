William Smallbone Injury: Training Saturday

Smallbone (groin) will return to training Saturday, according to manager Ivan Juric."Manning is okay, Lesley is okay. Smallbone will be back in training tomorrow."

Smallbone is set to return to training Saturday, but likely won't have a chance to return for a Sunday trip to Tottenham. The midfielder has missed two matches with the groin issue and seems to be targeting a return for an April 12 clash with Aston Villa.