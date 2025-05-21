William Yarbrough News: Signs with Miami
Yarbrough has signed with Mimai out of free agency, accoridng to his new club.
Yarbrough is seeing a new club this season after some time in free agency, with the goalie inking a deal to join Miami in MLS play. He will remain on contract for the remainder of the season and will likely serve as a backup keeper. That said, the goalie will likely see a limited role, earning a backup to reserve spot.
