Willian Pacho headshot

Willian Pacho Injury: Available against Nantes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Pacho (illness) is feeling good and will be available for Tuesday's clash against Nantes, coach Luis Enrique said in the press conference.

Pacho missed Saturday's clash against Le Havre due to illness, but he has recovered and is feeling good, making him available for Tuesday's game against the Canaries. He is a regular starter when fit and could return directly into the starting XI in central defense.

