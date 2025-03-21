Willian Pacho News: Secures mainstay role

Pacho has started in 31 of his 35 appearances this season, only missing the starting XI four times when available this campaign.

Pacho has found himself seeing plenty of time this campaign, filling in a starting role after seeing around 3,000 minutes of play this campaign. However, his value has been minimal outside of his clean sheets, with only one goal contribution this season, with that being an assist. In the defense, he has notched 27 blocks, 50 interceptions, 72 tackles and 120 clearances.