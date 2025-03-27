Williot Swedberg Injury: Trains, late call for Monday

Swedberg (hamstring) has returned to training but is still doubtful for Monday's match against Las Palmas, according to Rafa Calero of Marca.

Swedberg looks to be seeing decent progression in his return to the field after an injury around a month ago, as he was back in training working individually over the break. However, he is still doubtful for Monday, much more likely to face Mallorca on April 5. That said, he will be a late call for Monday, more than likely left out.