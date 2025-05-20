Williot Swedberg News: Active despite not scoring

Swedberg generated four shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Rayo Vallecano.

Swedberg didn't find the back of the net in this one, but there's a strong argument to say he was Celta's best and most consistent player in this defeat. He can post solid peripheral stats from time to time, but Swedberg needs to get on the scoresheet more often to have more fantasy value. He has only one goal and one assist over his last 10 league appearances (six starts).