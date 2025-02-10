Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Willy Kambwala headshot

Willy Kambwala Injury: Forced off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Kambwala (chest) was forced off on Saturday against Las Palmas due to a knock to the chest that left him struggling to breathe.

Kambwala couldn't continue on Saturday and was replaced by Logan Costa in the 79th minute due to a chest knock that left him struggling to breathe. He should be available for Saturday's match against Valencia, but if the injury is more serious than expected, Logan Costa will likely replace him in central defense.

Willy Kambwala
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now