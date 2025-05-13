Wilson Odobert News: Four crosses Sunday
Odobert registered one shot (zero on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace.
Odobert logged his second straight Premier League start Sunday and it did not go particularly well. Although he recorded four crosses, he did not record an accurate cross, nor did he create a chance or put a shot on target. He also won one tackle and three duels in his full 90 minutes of action.
