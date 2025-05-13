Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wilson Odobert headshot

Wilson Odobert News: Four crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Odobert registered one shot (zero on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace.

Odobert logged his second straight Premier League start Sunday and it did not go particularly well. Although he recorded four crosses, he did not record an accurate cross, nor did he create a chance or put a shot on target. He also won one tackle and three duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Wilson Odobert
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now