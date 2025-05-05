Wilson Odobert News: Scores opener Sunday

Odobert scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Odobert opened up the scoring Sunday with a strike in the 15th minute assisted by Mathys Tel. It marked his first Premier League goal of the season, and it came on his lone shot in the match. He has a good chance to draw another start Sunday versus Crystal Palace since it comes just a few days after the second leg versus Glimt.