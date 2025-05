Falcone allowed a goal in Lecce's 1-1 draw against Verona on Sunday.

The goalkeeper made what could be considered a crucial error, as he misjudged the header which gave Verona the equalizing goal. That could cost Lecce a spot in Serie A next season. Falcone has a favorable matchup next week though, as Torino has scored just 39 goals in 36 league matches.