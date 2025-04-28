Wladimiro Falcone News: Concedes once versus Atalanta

Falcone made six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Falcone was busy and mostly successful in the second half, but Atalanta hit the net through a PK. He recorded his highest number of saves in a couple of months. He has surrendered eight goals and parried away 21 shots in the last five matches. His last clean sheet dates back to mid-February. Lecce will host Napoli on Saturday.