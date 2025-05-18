Wladimiro Falcone News: Logs four-save clean sheet
Falcone made four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Torino.
For the first time since April 27, Falcone logged more than three saves in a game. It had been longer since the goalkeeper recorded a clean sheet, which he has eight of this season. Considering that Falcone maintained seven clean sheets last season, this season is an improvement in that regard.
