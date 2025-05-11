Wojciech Szczesny News: Allows three against Real Madrid
Szczesny made two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Real Madrid.
Szczeny would have a rough start to Sunday's match, giving up an early penalty and goal, followed by a second in the 14th minute. He would then recover, making two saves and letting up one goal the remainder of the match to earn the win. He will have a bit of an easier time out next contest and will look for his eighth clean sheet of the season when facing Espanyol on Thursday.
