Wojciech Szczesny News: Clean sheet to seal the title

Szczesny recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Thursday's 2-0 win versus Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Szczesny kept his eighth clean sheet of the season as Barcelona prevailed 2-0 winners over Espanyol to seal the La Liga title. These eight clean sheets have come in only 15 La Liga matches and this is the tenth game in that time where he has been forced to make one or fewer saves.