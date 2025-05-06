Wojciech Szczesny News: Concedes four in elimination game

Szczesny made three saves and allowed four goals in Tuesday's 4-3 defeat versus Inter Milan.

Even though Szczesny's most recent appearance is not as bad as his previous, which includes several goals conceded without any saves, the latest was far from a needed improvement. He will finish the 2024-25 Champions League with 28 saves, 17 goals conceded and two clean sheets in eight appearances. Barcelona will have a whole summer to work with Marc-Andre ter Stegen or another goalkeeper, leaving Szczesny's first-team status in limbo.