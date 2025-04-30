Wojciech Szczesny News: Tough first leg performance

Szczesny recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Inter Milan.

Szcesny only faced three shots on net Wednesday but failed to save any of them, allowing three in the draw. However, to the goalie's benefit, he was unfortunate to see three nearly unsaveable shots. This makes it two UCL appearances since his last clean sheet, with two in seven appearances this season. He will hope in the second leg he can see a bit more fortunate day.