Woo-yeong Jeong Injury: Done for season

Jeong has suffered ligament damage to his ankle and is out for the remainder of the season, according to Matthias Cook of Bild.de.

Jeong's seeing his season on loan with Union Berlin end early, as he will not play again this season due to an ankle injury. This is a tough blow for the attacker, who was seeing starting time, notching five goal contributions in 23 appearances (17 starts). He will look to be fit for the start of next season, although he will likely be back with Stuttgart again unless Union Berlin makes the loan permanent.