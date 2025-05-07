Fantasy Soccer
Wyatt Omsberg headshot

Wyatt Omsberg News: Features 15 minutes Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Omsberg (hamstring) featured for 15 minutes in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Rhode Island in the US Open Cup, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Omsberg picked up a hamstring injury in his first start of the season against the Bulls in late March while he was having a strong outing and has missed the last five games while recovering. He played 15 minutes in Wednesday's cup game which confirms he is available again moving forward. He should return to a bench role like he has held for most of the season.

Wyatt Omsberg
New England Revolution
