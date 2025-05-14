Xaver Schlager Injury: Fully training

Schlager (thigh) is fully training again, accoridng to his club.

Schalger looks to be set for a return in the coming days, as he was able to train with the rest of his team fully. That will likely leave him as an option for Saturday's match against Stuttgart if he sees no setbacks. This will be a good way to end the season if he can see the field, only playing four times all season due to two large injury spells.