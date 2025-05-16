Xaver Schlager Injury: Too short to return

Schlager (thigh) has been training fully and making a good impression this week, but he will be too short to feature in Saturday's final clash of the season against Stuttgart, the club announced.

Schlager has been progressing well in his recovery from a thigh injury and has made a good impression this week in training. That said, he will be too short for the final game of the season. He will aim to be fully fit and ready for the pre-season since he is a regular starter when available for Leipzig.