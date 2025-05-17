Fantasy Soccer
Xavi Simons News: Scores in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Simons scored a goal while taking four shots (three on goal), crossing three times inaccurately and creating a chance during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Stuttgart.

Simons found the back of the net after just eight minutes, opening the scoring in the match while leading Leipzig with four shots. The midfielder finished the year with three goal involvements, 10 shots, five chances created and eight crosses across his final three appearances.

