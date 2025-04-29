Yacine Adli News: Scores, assists in rare start

Adli scored a goal off his lone shot and made an assist during Sunday's 2-1 win over Empoli.

Adli started for the first time in more than two months and had a huge impact as he needed just seven minutes to open the scoring for Fiorentina and then assisted Rolando Mandragora for the second goal in the 25th minute. This was surprising even for the most optimistic Adli's enthusiast as the midfielder couldn't have much playing time since returning from an ankle injury and was an unused substitute in two of the previous four games.