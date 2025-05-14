Yacine Adli News: Second assist in three outings

Adli assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 loss against Venezia.

Adli entered the game as a sub for Amir Richardson in the 63rd minute and delivered his second assist in three outings and sixth of the season, as he set up Rolando Mandragora for a shot from the center of the box in the 77th minute of play. Additionally, this was the 15th time in 26 appearances on the year that Adli finished with at least 20 completed passes.