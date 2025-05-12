Yahia Fofana News: Three saves in 2-1 victory
Fofana made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Strasbourg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.
Fofana made three saves, keeping his team in the match and allowing them to win 2-1. This made it four matches in a row where he has made a minimum of three saves. In 17 of his 18 Ligue 1 matches in 2025, he has made at least three saves, keeping five of his seven overall clean sheets in that time.
