Yan Diomande News: Scores first La Liga goal

Diomande scored a goal off his lone shot, created two chances and drew four fouls during Sunday's 3-2 win over Espanyol.

Diomande returned to the starting XI and once again impressed from the left flank. In the 41st minute, he doubled his side's lead with a classy finish after dribbling past a defender inside the box. This was the first senior goal for the youngster, who appears as one of Leganes' biggest hopes for the future and should remain in the lineup for the final stretch of the campaign.