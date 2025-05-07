Yangel Herrera News: Three shots in win

Herrera had three shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Monday's 1-0 win against Mallorca.

Herrera tallied more than two shots for the first time in seven outings and for the sixth time this season. He also landed his first accurate cross in nine appearances. Additionally, he continued to make an impact on the defensive side with a tackle won, bringing him to eight of the last 10 appearances with a tackle won.