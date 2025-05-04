Yanis Zouaoui News: Late service burst
Zouaoui had eight crosses and five corner kicks in 20 minutes in Le Havre's 2-1 win over Auxerre.
Zouaoui got plenty of action late as Le Havre searched for a winning moment, though he only created one chance and didn't get the winning assist. The defender should retain his bench role next Saturday against Marseille, though his ability to pay off in service hasn't been strong this season.
