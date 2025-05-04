Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yanis Zouaoui headshot

Yanis Zouaoui News: Late service burst

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Zouaoui had eight crosses and five corner kicks in 20 minutes in Le Havre's 2-1 win over Auxerre.

Zouaoui got plenty of action late as Le Havre searched for a winning moment, though he only created one chance and didn't get the winning assist. The defender should retain his bench role next Saturday against Marseille, though his ability to pay off in service hasn't been strong this season.

Yanis Zouaoui
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now