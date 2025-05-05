Yankuba Minteh News: Nets one in draw
Minteh scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.
Minteh buried his squad's only goal of the match, marking his first goal contribution in four outings, and his sixth goal of the campaign. This was the fourth time this season that he logged more than one shot on target and the second consecutive game where he delivered an accurate cross.
