Yann Aurel Bisseck headshot

Yann Aurel Bisseck News: Shows well in Feyenoord bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Bisseck generated two tackles (one won), three blocks and two interceptions in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Feyenoord.

Bisseck turned in a solid shift in his return to the XI after two matches, but Inter allowed a goal due to a PK. Benjamin Pavard has had the clear upper hand over him in recent fixtures. He has recorded six tackles (five won), four interceptions, 11 clearances and six blocks in the last four games (two blocks), providing one assist.

