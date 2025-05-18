Yann Gboho News: Goal and assist in win

Gboho scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus St. Etienne.

Gboho was outstanding Saturday, scoring from his only shot on target and provided the assist for Warren Kamanzi's opening goal of the game. The 24-year-old has had a hot end to the season, netting three and delivering an assist from Toulouse's last three encounters. From 31 appearances (27 starts) he has bagged five and created four assists.