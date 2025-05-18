Fantasy Soccer
Yann Gboho headshot

Yann Gboho News: Goal and assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 11:52am

Gboho scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus St. Etienne.

Gboho was outstanding Saturday, scoring from his only shot on target and provided the assist for Warren Kamanzi's opening goal of the game. The 24-year-old has had a hot end to the season, netting three and delivering an assist from Toulouse's last three encounters. From 31 appearances (27 starts) he has bagged five and created four assists.

Yann Gboho
Toulouse
