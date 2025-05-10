Fantasy Soccer
Yann Karamoh Injury: Doubtful for Inter tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 4:18am

Karamoh "will likely be out Sunday as he's dealing with the start of a sports hernia," coach Paolo Vanoli announced.

Karamoh will be assessed in the final training session and will likely have to be managed the rest of the way given the lingering nature of the problem. He hasn't started in three months even though Torino have been short-handed at his position in recent bouts.

Yann Karamoh
Torino
