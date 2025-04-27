Yann Sommer News: Concedes once against Roma

Sommer had five saves and one clearance and gave up one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Roma.

Sommer couldn't do much on a point-blank effort by Matias Soule and batted away multiple dangerous attempts in the first half, allowing his team to stay in the game. He has uncharacteristically not secured any clean sheet in the last five games, surrendering nine goals and making 24 saves and 12 clearances. Inter will face Barcelona away in the Champions League on Wednesday and then host Verona on Saturday.