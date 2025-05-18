Yann Sommer News: Concedes two against Lazio
Sommer had two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Lazio.
Sommer would have one of his worst performances in the past few outings, as he only made two saves while allowing two goals. This makes it 10 straight appearances without a clean sheet, still with 12 in 32 league appearances this season. He will hope for one more in their season finale against Como.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now