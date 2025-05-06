Fantasy Soccer
Yann Sommer headshot

Yann Sommer News: Different leg, same output

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 3:55pm

Sommer had seven saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 4-3 victory against Barcelona.

Barcelona, entering the UCL semifinals' second leg with 2.4 goals averaged in this season's knockout-stage action, unsurprisingly did not falter in that regard Tuesday, meaning all Sommer could do was try to limit what would be many opposing chances as he possibly could. The goalkeeper did just that after Barca's three-goal second half, coming up with a set of saves that secured Inter a spot in the 2025 Champions League Final. After a trio of Serie A games, Sommer is expected to be Inter Milan's goalkeeper when the team plays either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal on May 31.

Yann Sommer
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
