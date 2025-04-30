Yann Sommer News: Own goal, allows three in first leg

Sommer recorded seven saves and allowed three goals, but also 2 an own goal in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Barcelona.

Sommer did well to manage seven saves but was still beaten three times in the draw, with two great goals he couldn't do much about. However, the third came at his own expense, with the goalie conceding an own goal. He proved critical in numerous situations, but ultimately, he couldn't stop the fierce Barcelona attack. He will look for more help from his defense and hopefully see one or two more balls bounce in his favor to get Inter through to their second UCL final in three years on Tuesday.