Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yannick Gerhardt headshot

Yannick Gerhardt News: Sold role yet again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Gerhardt made 29 appearances (15 starts) with a single goal and assist in the Bundesliga.

Gerhardt has had two very similar seasons in a row, with two or three goal contributions and around 1,500 minutes played. That seems to be about the ceiling for the midfielder, who hasn't quite earned a consistent starting role but is a valuable part of the squad as depth and rotation.

Yannick Gerhardt
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now