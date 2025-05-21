Yannick Gerhardt News: Sold role yet again
Gerhardt made 29 appearances (15 starts) with a single goal and assist in the Bundesliga.
Gerhardt has had two very similar seasons in a row, with two or three goal contributions and around 1,500 minutes played. That seems to be about the ceiling for the midfielder, who hasn't quite earned a consistent starting role but is a valuable part of the squad as depth and rotation.
