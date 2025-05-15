Fantasy Soccer
Yannik Keitel Injury: Won't face Leipzig

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Kietel (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's match against Leipzig, accoridng to manager Sebastian Hoeness.

Kietel was involved in a collision last week, and that has led him to the sidelines, as he will be out for the club's season finale on Saturday. This is tough luck for the midfielder, although it won't force a change for the club. The midfielder ends his campaign starting in two of his 11 appearances, notching no goal contributions in league play.

