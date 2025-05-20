Yaser Asprilla News: Logs assist in loss

Asprilla delivered an assist, had two shots (one on target), created two chances, sent in eight crosses (one accurate) and made three tackles (two won) during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Real Sociedad.

Asprilla had an early impact with an assist for Christian Stuani to draw things level at 1-1 in the 10th minute and then kept initiating plays from the left flank during the entire contest, although without the same precision. This was the first assist of the season for the youngster, who also scored three goals over 26 league appearances in his debut campaign with Girona.