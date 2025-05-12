Fantasy Soccer
Yaser Asprilla headshot

Yaser Asprilla News: Puts up most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Asprilla registered nine crosses (five accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Villarreal.

Asprilla replaced Viktor Tsygankov in the 66th minute and made an impact by registering most crosses, creating two chances and registering a tackle. He has started in half of his 24 appearances this season and, despite creating 24 chances, is yet to register an assist. His last goal came in April, marking one of his three strikes this campaign.

Yaser Asprilla
Girona
More Stats & News
