Yaser Asprilla News: Two shots in start
Asprilla recorded two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus Valladolid.
For the first time since April 21, Asprilla was part of Girona's starting XI, and the decision did not lead to anything big on his part. For the third time in six games, the Colombian veteran logged multiple shots on goal, though only one goal has come from his efforts.
